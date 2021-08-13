Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.23 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GLUE traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.05. 2,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,012. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GLUE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.