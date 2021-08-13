Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10. Approximately 1,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

