Monument Capital Management Buys 559 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 94.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Target by 13.9% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.54. 3,055,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

