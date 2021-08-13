Monument Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 323,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,927. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

