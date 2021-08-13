Monument Capital Management Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 779,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,989. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05.

