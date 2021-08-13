Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

