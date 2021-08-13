Monument Capital Management Purchases New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 374,221 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 240,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 811,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,961. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Several analysts have commented on TPX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

