Monument Capital Management Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

GWW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.69. 166,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.54. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

