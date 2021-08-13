Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $351.00

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 366.57 ($4.79), with a volume of 18108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

Separately, Numis Securities cut Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

