MoonSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $148,499.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00388081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,855,158 coins and its circulating supply is 25,834,657 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

