Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

