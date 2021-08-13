Morgan Stanley Buys 57,548 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FormFactor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

