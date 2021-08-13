Morgan Stanley Has $16.14 Million Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,211 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 77,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.