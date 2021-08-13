Morgan Stanley Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

AXSM opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $913.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

