Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

GIL opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

