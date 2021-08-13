Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.64.
MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $142.75 and a one year high of $231.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.88.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
