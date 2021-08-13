Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.64.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $142.75 and a one year high of $231.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

