MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.55 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $61.87 million and approximately $32.55 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,390,677,836 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

