MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 43,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,929. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

