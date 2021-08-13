MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €241.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €241.00 ($283.53) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €205.36 ($241.60).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €205.70 ($242.00) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 93.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €209.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

