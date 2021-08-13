MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $128,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 34,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $321.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $322.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.