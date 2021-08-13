Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €285.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.