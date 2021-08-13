MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,261 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.52.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

