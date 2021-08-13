Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in July

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,864,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 863,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.54.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
