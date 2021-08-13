MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.82

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.71, with a volume of 1336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.