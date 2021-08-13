MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.82

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.71, with a volume of 1336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
