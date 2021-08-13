Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 147,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 162,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50.

About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

