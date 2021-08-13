National Bank Financial Boosts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Capital Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.14.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$17.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.70.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

