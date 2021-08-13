National Bank Financial Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$257.46.

BYD stock traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,523. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 112.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$230.75. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$249.19.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

