National Bank Financial Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$17.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.41.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637 in the last ninety days.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

