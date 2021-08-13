National Bank Financial Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$17.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.
Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.41.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
