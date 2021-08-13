National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Market Weight Rating for IMV (TSE:IMV)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

IMV stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. IMV has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.47.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

