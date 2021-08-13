National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

