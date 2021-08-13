National Bank Financial Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OR. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

OR stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

