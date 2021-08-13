National Bankshares Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$39.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.42.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

AND traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.57. 3,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.10.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.