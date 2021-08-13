National Bankshares Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

Shares of GDI opened at C$55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.81.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0965193 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

