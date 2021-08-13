National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

National Vision stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 589,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock worth $9,035,138. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.