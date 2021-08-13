Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.
Shares of NGS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,178. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.