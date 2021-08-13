Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Shares of NGS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,178. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.