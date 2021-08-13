NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.49. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

