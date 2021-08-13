NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $323.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 314.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 2747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.13).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCC. Numis Securities boosted their target price on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of £991.80 million and a P/E ratio of 71.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.90.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

