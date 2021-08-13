NCR (NYSE:NCR) Trading 5.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.33. 73,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,254,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Specifically, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after acquiring an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

