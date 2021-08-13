Needham & Company LLC Lowers Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $46.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 698.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,363,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

