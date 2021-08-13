Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

