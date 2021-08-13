Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,301,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

