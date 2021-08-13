Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NEO traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.83. 18,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,520. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$21.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.9292036 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

