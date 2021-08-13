Neo Price Reaches $51.72 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $687.03 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $51.72 or 0.00111358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

