Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Price Down 13%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 448,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 389,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$138.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, Director John Morris Moretz purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

