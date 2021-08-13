Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $610.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.38. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

