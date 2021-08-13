NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. NeuroPace has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

