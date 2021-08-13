New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $864.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

