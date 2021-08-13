News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for News’ earnings. News posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that News will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover News.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 155,241 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.30 and a beta of 1.53. News has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

