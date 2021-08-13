News (NASDAQ:NWS) versus DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Head to Head Analysis

News (NASDAQ:NWS) and DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

News pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DallasNews pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. News has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares News and DallasNews’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News $9.01 billion 1.52 -$1.27 billion N/A N/A DallasNews $154.30 million 0.24 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

DallasNews has lower revenue, but higher earnings than News.

Profitability

This table compares News and DallasNews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News -0.60% 3.26% 1.93% DallasNews -3.95% -11.03% -4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for News and DallasNews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 0 0 0 0 N/A DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of News shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of News shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of DallasNews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

News has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DallasNews has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

News beats DallasNews on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing. The Book Publishing segment consists of HarperCollins which publishes and supply consumer books through print, digital, and audio formats. The Digital Real Estate Services segment offers property and property-related advertising and services as well as financial services. The Subscription Video Services segment provides video sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV subscribers, and other commercial licensees via cable, satellite and Internet Protocol, and distribution. The Other segment refers to general corporate overhead expenses, corporate strategy group, and costs related to the U.K. Newspaper Matters. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services; and auto dealerships advertising services on the cars.com platform. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

