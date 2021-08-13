NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $542,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

